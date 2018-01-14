2018 AFC, NFC Championship Matchups: Game Date, Time, TV Channel, Streaming Information

Game times and TV broadcast information for the AFC and NFC Championship.

By Chris Chavez
January 14, 2018

The AFC and NFC Championship game match-ups are almost set.

The New England Patriots dominated the Tennessee Titans 35–15 to advance to their seventh straight AFC Championship game. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 45–42 at Heinz Field.

Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly got past the Atlanta Falcons with a 15–10 win at Lincoln Financial Field. They will face the winner of Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a look at next weekend's schedule and matchups:

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

New Orleans Saints/Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at U.S. Bank Stadium (Home of the Minnesota Vikings) at 6:30 p.m. ET

