Game times and TV broadcast information for the AFC and NFC Championship.
The AFC and NFC Championship game match-ups are almost set.
The New England Patriots dominated the Tennessee Titans 35–15 to advance to their seventh straight AFC Championship game. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 45–42 at Heinz Field.
Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly got past the Atlanta Falcons with a 15–10 win at Lincoln Financial Field. They will face the winner of Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's a look at next weekend's schedule and matchups:
Championship Weekend
Sunday, Jan. 21
AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots
NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX
New Orleans Saints/Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LII
Sunday, Feb. 4
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at U.S. Bank Stadium (Home of the Minnesota Vikings) at 6:30 p.m. ET