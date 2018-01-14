What does Skol Vikings mean?

What does 'Skol Vikings!' mean?

By Chris Chavez
January 14, 2018

As the Minnesota Vikings creep closer to the Super Bowl, you may have come across many posts that include the chant "Skol Vikings!"

It is the team's Viking war chant and comes from the Swedish, Danish and Noreigian word "Skål." A Skål was a bowl that was often filled with beer and shared among friends so the word became a way of saying "Cheers!"

“Skol has been in our lexicon since the very beginning of the franchise in 1961,” Vikings Director of Brand and Creative Erin Swartz told WCCO in Minneapolis. “It was really like a Cheers! Vikings! We’ve scored, we’re celebrating, we’re winning.”

Here is a video of the Skol Vikings fight song.

A Skol chant was also introduced as part of the fans tradition when the Vikings moved to U.S. Bank Stadium. Inspired by Iceland's national soccer team, Viking fans now raise their hands and clap twice to the beat of a drum before yelling "Skol!"

