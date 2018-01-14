In a post-game interview with ESPN, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was still not sure what happened on the final play of the NFC divisional round game against the New Orleans Saints.

Diggs caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum as time expired to win the game and advance to the NFC Champions

"I still don't know what just happened," Diggs said. "I really don't. All I can say is 'Give it to God.' Because, without him nothing is possible and I wouldn't be here so...damn that s--- feel good."

"Since i first got here, I never stopped working," he added. "Today was when all that work paid off. God put me in a position and I just try to take advantage of my opportunity..."

Watch the interview below:

Diggs finished the day with six receptions for 137 yards and the game-winning touchdown.