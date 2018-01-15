Seahawks Cornerback Jeremy Lane Arrested on Investigation of DUI

Records show Jeremy Lane was booked at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and released four hours later.

By Associated Press
January 15, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane has been arrested on investigation of driving under the influence.

King County Jail records show he was booked at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. He was released less than four hours later on his own recognizance after posting $1,000 bail.

Additional details were not immediately available. The Seahawks say they are aware of the arrest but had no further comment. Lane responded to his arrest with brief series of tweets Monday that were later deleted.

The 27-year-old player has been with the Seahawks since 2012. He has appeared in 70 games and started 21. He was briefly traded to Houston this season but returned to Seattle after failing his Texans physical. Lane is under contract for two more seasons but could be cut by Seattle this offseason to save salary cap space.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters