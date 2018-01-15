Saints safety Marcus Williams took responsibility for his last–play gaffe following a loss to the Vikings in the NFC divisional playoff game.

With just a few seconds remaining and the Vikings trailing by one point, Minnesota's Stefon Diggs vaulted in the air to bring down a pass from quarterback Case Keenum. Williams lunged past the legs of Diggs, taking out teammate Ken Crawley in the process. After regaining his balance, Diggs dashed to the end zone for a 61–yard score, punching the Vikings' ticket to an NFC title showdown against the Eagles.

"Man, it was just my play to make," Williams told reporters after the game.

"The ball was in the air. I didn't go attack it," he added. "And he came down and made a great play, and that's just on me."

Williams was in tears in the locker room after the game, but he still answered questions from reporters.

Marcus Williams on missed tackle on game-winning 61 yard TD. #NOvsMIN pic.twitter.com/L8Z1aI6Dey — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) January 15, 2018

The rookie safety was adamant that if he were given another chance, things would play out differently.

"If the play happened different, I would just go attack the ball and make that play. I just gotta be that guy and go up and get the ball," he said. "As the safety back there, you gotta be the eraser. And that was my job."

The play brought the game to a shocking end, as the Saints led 24–23 after a late 43-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. The Vikings ended up winning 29–24.

"You can't let it beat you down. I'm gonna take it upon myself to do all that I can to never let that happen again," Williams told reporters. "And, I mean if it happens again, then I shouldn't be playing."

The rookie dried his tears and stood up and answered for it when he didn't have to, and nobody would've blamed him for blowing off the media. Some folks back in Eastvale, California ought to be proud as hell. https://t.co/WPhNzKY3Wz — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 15, 2018

Despite the blunder, Williams had the support of his team after the game.

"Look, he jumped and went for the tackle," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "He's played well for us all year. It was a timing decision. Obviously he'd like to have that back, but he's been a good player for us all year."

A second-round pick out of Utah, Williams started 17 games for the Saints, finishing the season with 73 tackles and four interceptions.