Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Warriors' star Kevin Durant will match his $10,000 donation to Silicon Valley De-Bug.

While Kaepernick hasn't announced the donation yet, Warriors' point Stephen Curry said he's also contributing to the pledge. He will be donating to United Playaz, which is a youth organization in Oakland, California.

Kaepernick is completing his Million Dollar Pledge by donating $10,000 to different organizations over 10 days. ​As part of the final stage, he asked his friends where he should be giving his last $100,000. Durant suggested De-Bug.

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

Stephen Curry discusses why he’s contributing to Kaepernick’s $1 million pledge: pic.twitter.com/AePWmkk5t3 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 17, 2018

Silicon Valley De-Bug is a "community organizing, advocacy and a multimedia storytelling organization" in San Jose, California, that's been around since 2001, according to its website. The group is focused on everything from criminal justice reform to police accountability to bail reform.

Kaepernick announced last year he was donating a million dollars, creating his Million Dollar Pledge. See where Kapernick has donated his money here.

The former quarterback started kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Several other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew this season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Kaepernick was awarded the 2017 Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his social justice work and belief no matter the cost.