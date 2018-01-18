Roger Goodell To Attend NFC Championship Over AFC Championship

Roger Goodell skips a possible visit to Foxboro in favor of the NFC Championship Game.

By Chris Chavez
January 18, 2018

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will attend the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goodell is attending the game in Philadelphia instead of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is being played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

This will mark the third game in which Goodell has watched the Eagles in person this season. He saw them beat the Chargers in Los Angeles during Week 4 and then win against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 15.

Goodell was last seen at Gillette Stadium for the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and for a pre-season game against the Jaguars. When Goodell attended the season opener, he was mocked with teal-colored towels with a clown nose on his face. He has been vilified by many Patriots fans in the wake of the Deflategate scandal.

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters