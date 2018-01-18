NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will attend the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goodell is attending the game in Philadelphia instead of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is being played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

This will mark the third game in which Goodell has watched the Eagles in person this season. He saw them beat the Chargers in Los Angeles during Week 4 and then win against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 15.

Goodell was last seen at Gillette Stadium for the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and for a pre-season game against the Jaguars. When Goodell attended the season opener, he was mocked with teal-colored towels with a clown nose on his face. He has been vilified by many Patriots fans in the wake of the Deflategate scandal.

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.