American Forces Network Off Air After Government Shutdown

Troops overseas won't be able to watch NFC, AFC Championship Games on AFN after government shutdown

By Scooby Axson
January 20, 2018

The American Forces Network, which provides programming including showing live sporting events to military personnel stationed or deployed overseas, won't show Sunday's NFL Conference Championship games because of the government shutdown.

The network confirmed Saturday that their entire programming was shut down and will not be available to troops.

The government shutdown was due in part to the United States Congress being unable to agree on a spending bill that would have kept the government operational.

When the government shut down in 2013, AFN did continue services, including news and radio programs.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said that military members can watch the NFL games for those who have access to USO Centers overseas. The games are broadcast for free through through NFL Game Pass.

