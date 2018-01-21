Nothing will wake up a quiet stadium quite like a pick-six.

With the Eagles trailing the Vikings 7-0 in the first half of the NFC Championship Game, Patrick Robinson picked off a Case Keenum pass after the Vikings quarterback was hit while he threw. Robinson looked like he was running into a wall of Vikings around the 25-yard line, but he completely switched the field and found a way to get to the corner of the end zone. When all was said and done, it was a 50-yard pick six for Robinson, who had a career-high four interceptions during the regular season.

He might have run a total of 100 yards on that return.

Not the best time for Case Keenum to throw his first pick-six of the entire year.

Robinson's return was the seventh pick-six in Eagles' postseason history. The last came against the Vikings when Asante Samuel picked off Tavaris Jackson in the 2008 Wild Card Game.