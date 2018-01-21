How Many Super Bowl Appearances Do The Philadelphia Eagles Have?

Philadelphia is one win away from returning to the Super Bowl. 

By Karl Bullock
January 21, 2018

The Eagles have appeared in the Super Bowl twice over their history. 

Philadelphia's debut in the championship game came against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV. The Eagles, led by quarterback Ron Jaworski and a defense allowing the fewest points (222) in the NFL, were defeated 27-10.

The Eagles would return to the Super Bowl after 24 years to face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004. Prior to that appearance, Philadelphia would wind up losing three consecutive NFC championship games—to the Rams, Buccaneers and Panthers—before breaking through to their second appearance in franchise history. Their franchise misfortune did not change as they lost to the Patriots 24-21 to fall to an 0-2 record in Super Bowl outings. 

NFL
This Sunday, Philadelphia will make its first appearance in the NFC championship game since 2004, breaking a 13 year hiatus. They are 2-3 in conference championship games and will look to upset the Vikings, who are looking to become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

