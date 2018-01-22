Grammy–award winning singer Pink will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII.

Pink will sing the "Star Spangled Banner" before kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, which is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime, while Leslie Odom Jr. will sing "America The Beautiful."

The Patriots beat the Jaguars and the Eagles beat the Vikings to reach the Super Bowl.