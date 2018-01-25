Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was crowned the MVP: Most Valuable Performer for his operatic performance of "Amazing Grace" on Thursday night.

He was announced the winner after a one-hour interactive talent show hosted by actor/rapper LL Cool J. The show was intended to find the NFL player who has the most NFL talent.

The final three were Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler and Tucker​.​

You knew about the leg, but how about these PIPES???@Ravens kicker @jtuck9 crushes his opera performance. #MVPCBS pic.twitter.com/HAjoUMXe3e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 26, 2018

Judges singer Katherine McPhee, comedian Maz Jobrani and New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall narrowed down the six competitors to three finalists. CBS.com then determined the winner.

The other contestants were Brandon Williams and Alex Collins of the Baltimore Ravens.

Cody and Jacob Hollister of the New England Patriots, who would have competed together, had to drop out because Super Bowl obligations. The Broncos' Domata Peko competed as an alternate.

The contest began Dec. 1 with the first videos of 32 participating NFL players available online at Sports Illustrated’s website and allowed for fans to watch and vote for their favorite performer.

Williams and Tucker sang, Collins Irish danced and Zeitler performed tricks with a dog. Stewart played piano.