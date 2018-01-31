Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has arranged for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to address the team on Saturday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pederson spent his NFL career as a quarterback for the Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns. He was Favre's teammate in Green Bay for seven seasons.

According to Ed Werder, Favre and Pederson spoke over the phone before the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The relationship between Pederson and Favre was also part of this week's Monday Morning Quarterback column by Peter King.