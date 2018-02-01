Watch: Jeopardy Contestants Have Absolutely No Idea About Football

It's Super Bowl week so Jeopardy went with a football category, but no one had any idea what Alex Trebek was talking about. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 01, 2018

It's Super Bowl Week—in case you haven't heard—so Jeopardy! understandably went with a football category. There was one issue, though—the three contestants had absolutely no clue what was being talked about. 

Option play? Dallas Cowboys? Offsetting penalties? Alex Trebek might as well have been speaking Romanian. 

The Schwab would be sick. 

Still, though, this isn't the best sports Jeopardy! gaffe in recent memory. That title remains with this woman, who thought the NFL team Marcus Allen played for was...wait for it...the Colorado Rockies. 

