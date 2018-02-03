The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 was announced Saturday night. The inductees are Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer.

Assuming the inductees stay off Twitter, where news of their induction was reported beforehand, they find out when Hall of Fame president David Baker knocks on their hotel door and tells them the news.

Watch the guys get emotional upon hearing the news.

.@PFHOFPrez makes the rounds to the doors of the new #PFHOF18 class members. This is how they learned they were officially elected to the Hall. pic.twitter.com/iSJQeHiLWv — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 4, 2018

Awesome to see how much this means to them.