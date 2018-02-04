Colts' Edwin Jackson Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning, reports the Indy Star. 

He was 26.

Another man, Jeffrey Monroe, was also killed after being struck. 

According to the Star, the two were standing near a stopped vehicle when a pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder, striking them. Monroe was believed to be a ride share operator and stopped on the side of the road to help Jackson who became hill. 

The driver was suspected to be intoxicated and was driving without a license, reports the Star

Jackson, originally from Atlanta, went to Georgia Southern University. He was signed to the Colts in January 2016 and was placed on injured reserve in Septmeber 2017. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters