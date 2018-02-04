Colts' Edwin Jackson Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning, reports the Indy Star.

He was 26.

Another man, Jeffrey Monroe, was also killed after being struck.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



According to the Star, the two were standing near a stopped vehicle when a pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder, striking them. Monroe was believed to be a ride share operator and stopped on the side of the road to help Jackson who became hill.

The driver was suspected to be intoxicated and was driving without a license, reports the Star.

Jackson, originally from Atlanta, went to Georgia Southern University. He was signed to the Colts in January 2016 and was placed on injured reserve in Septmeber 2017. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals.