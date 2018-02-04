How Old is Tom Brady?

How old is Tom Brady?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 40 years old.

The face of the New England franchise was born on Aug. 3, 1977. 

Brady has been with the Patriots since 2000, when he was drafted as a sixth-round pick. 

He's since led the team to five Super Bowl wins, and he's played in 253 games, throwing for 66,159 yards and 488 touchdowns. 

Brady will lead the Patriots in their eighth Super Bowl since 2001.

He can capture a sixth Super Bowl trophy with a win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, which will be played Feb. 4. 

 

 

