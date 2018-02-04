Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Set List

Justin Timberlake performed during half time of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This was Timberlake's first Super Bowl performance since 2004 when he was part of the infamous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson. CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC but the fine was later overturned.

Below is the complete set list for Timberlake's halftime performance:

- Filthy

- Rock Your Body

- Señorita

- Sexy Back

- My Love

- Cry Me A River

- Suit and Tie

-Until The End of Time

- I Would Die 4 U

- Mirrors

- Can't Stop The Feeling