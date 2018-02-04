How Old Is The Vikings Stadium?

When was the Minnesota Vikings' Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, built? 

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings and will host Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.

Minneapolis was awarded the rights to Super Bowl in 2014, which is before the stadium even opened its doors for the first time. The Vikings played their first game at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016.

The fixed-roof stadium cost $1.1 billion to build in downtown Minneapolis. It is the first fixed-roof stadium built in the NFL since Ford Field opened in 2002.

The Vikings played at the Metrodome from 1982 until its closure in 2013.

After the Super Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium will host the ESPN X Games in 2018, the 2019 NCAA Final Four and the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters