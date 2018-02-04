How Old Is The Vikings Stadium?

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings and will host Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.

Minneapolis was awarded the rights to Super Bowl in 2014, which is before the stadium even opened its doors for the first time. The Vikings played their first game at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016.

The fixed-roof stadium cost $1.1 billion to build in downtown Minneapolis. It is the first fixed-roof stadium built in the NFL since Ford Field opened in 2002.

The Vikings played at the Metrodome from 1982 until its closure in 2013.

After the Super Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium will host the ESPN X Games in 2018, the 2019 NCAA Final Four and the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.