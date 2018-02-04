What States Are in New England?

Here's a list of the states that are in New England. 

By Scooby Axson
February 04, 2018

The New England Patriots will be making their 10th Super Bowl appearance when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4. 

Most NFL teams represent a city or have an entire state in their names. The Patriots are one of the few franchise that represent an entire geographical region.

New England is generally associated with six states in the northeastern portion of the country: Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine.

Here's a map of the region, which borders Canada, New York and the Atlantic Ocean. 

Here is a very old map of New England. 

Here is a map of New England from 1876. 

Historic Map Works LLC/Getty Images

The team was first called the Boston Patriots and moved to their current location in Foxborough and changed the name of the team before the 1971 season.

