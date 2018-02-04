Minneapolis is hosting this year's Super Bowl LII, with the Patriots taking on the Eagles on Feb. 4.

It will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Next year, Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The stadium hosted the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Super Bowl LIV will be played in South Florida. It will be played in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Super Bowl LV will also be played in Florida in Tampa.

Super Bowl LVI will be played in Los Angeles.

New Orleans and Tampa were also vying for hosting rights.