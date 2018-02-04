Who Performed at Halftime of the Super Bowl Last Year?

Who performed at halftime of the Super Bowl last year?

By Karl Bullock
February 04, 2018

Lady Gaga performed at halftime of Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots faced off against the Atlanta Falcons.

The singer known for her eccentric and experimentation of her image opened the show with "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land."

Gaga showed her versatility throughout transitioning from the microphone to the piano while singing a medley of her greatest hits such as "Poker Face," "Telephone," and "Born This Way."

During the spectacle, a starry drone-filled background illuminated the stadium as Gaga shouted out her parents who were in the audience. She capped off her act by dropping the mic and performing an epic jump, albeit assisted, from the top of NRG Stadium in Houston.

In a preview of her halftime show, Lady Gaga mentioned her presentation would honor inclusion for everyone.

Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl LII when the Patriots face off against the Eagles.

