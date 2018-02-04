Here's Every Record That Was Set in Super Bowl LII

A number of offensive records were set in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, as both offenses moved the ball and scored virtually at will.

Here's a list of every record (team and individual) that was either set or tied in the shootout.

Records set and tied in Super Bowl LI

Most combined total yards - 1,151

Most passing yards in a postseason game - 505, Tom Brady

Most points scored by a losing team - 33, Patriots

Most total passing yards in a Super Bowl - 874

Most Super Bowl appearances by a quarterback - 8, Tom Brady

Most career touchdown passes in Super Bowls - 18, Tom Brady

Most passing attempts in a Super Bowl without an interception - 48, Tom Brady (ties his own record from 2008)

Playoff touchdowns for a QB/receiver duo - 12, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (ties Joe Montana and Jerry Rice)

First player to throw and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl - Nick Foles

​First quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl - Nick Foles

• Eagles fans: Celebrate Philadelphia's Super Bowl title with SI's championship package

Most postseason passing yards in history - 10,226, Tom Brady

Most completions of 20+ yards in a single Super Bowl - Tom Brady

Longest field goal kicked by a rookie in a Super Bowl - 46 yards, Jake Elliott

Most Super Bowl appearances by a franchise - 10, Patriots

Most Super Bowl losses by a single franchise - 5, Patriots