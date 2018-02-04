Twitter went wild after Brandon Graham's strip-sack of Tom Brady gave the Eagles their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Patriots faced a second-and-two with 2:16 remaining while trailing 38-33. Brady still had a timeout and the two-minute warning to work with, and it seemed like the perfect scenario for him to orchestrate another Super Bowl-winning drive.

But Brandon Graham came around the edge and got a hand on the football, and Derek Barnett came up with the recovery. Jake Elliott would later connect on a 46-yard field goal on to kick a field goal to push the advantage to 41-33, and Brady could not lead the Patriots to a game-tying score after they got the ball back with just 1:05 remaining and no timeouts.

A failed Hail Mary sealed the deal, and Philly had won the first Super Bowl in

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Nick Foles was named MVP after he threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.