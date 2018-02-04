Twitter Goes Wild After Eagles Beat Patriots to Win First Super Bowl in Franchise History

Philly fans took to social media after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

Twitter went wild after Brandon Graham's strip-sack of Tom Brady gave the Eagles their first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

The Patriots faced a second-and-two with 2:16 remaining while trailing 38-33. Brady still had a timeout and the two-minute warning to work with, and it seemed like the perfect scenario for him to orchestrate another Super Bowl-winning drive. 

But Brandon Graham came around the edge and got a hand on the football, and Derek Barnett came up with the recovery. Jake Elliott would later connect on a 46-yard field goal on to kick a field goal to push the advantage to 41-33, and Brady could not lead the Patriots to a game-tying score after they got the ball back with just 1:05 remaining and no timeouts. 

A failed Hail Mary sealed the deal, and Philly had won the first Super Bowl in 

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Nick Foles was named MVP after he threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. 

