What does RPO Mean in Football?

Watching the Super Bowl and keep hearing the term, "RPO" related to the Eagles but have no idea what it means?
Don't worry, the terminology can be a little confusing.
In football, an RPO means a "run-pass option." It's when a quarterback decides to either run or throw in a play designed for both options.
Cheifs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz explained it for fans having trouble understanding the play call.
A Run-Pass Option (RPO) is a called run play with a pass option. It can be a DE, a LB, or just a specific alignment the QB is looking for. The OL blocks for the run the entire way, and the QB makes a decision pre or post snap (depending on which variation is called) to run/throw. https://t.co/Uf0Uev7KHb— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) February 4, 2018
The Eagles love running the RPO, so now you can understand what is happening next time the term is used.