What does RPO Mean in Football?

Watching the Super Bowl and keep hearing the term, "RPO" related to the Eagles but have no idea what it means?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Don't worry, the terminology can be a little confusing. 

In football, an RPO means a "run-pass option." It's when a quarterback decides to either run or throw in a play designed for both options. 

Cheifs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz explained it for fans having trouble understanding the play call. 

The Eagles love running the RPO, so now you can understand what is happening next time the term is used. 

