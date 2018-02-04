What Time is Super Bowl Halftime?

What time is Super Bowl halftime?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

More interested in 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show than the actual game, but wondering when it starts?

Don't worry, we got you.   

Super Bowl LII takes place Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to Bloomberg's 2012 report that looked at Super Bowl broadcasts over two decades, the average game is about three hours and 35 minutes. The Super Bowl takes longer than an average game because of halftime. So hypothetically, the game will end around 10:05 p.m., if this is still the case. 

The first half will typically take an hour and a half, so that puts halftime around 8 p.m. ET. 

The New York Times published an article in 2016 looking at taxi patterns during the Super Bowl, and halftime always fell around 8 p.m. in the three years examined. 

But your best bet is to keep the game on, or at least keep looking at your social media feeds. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters