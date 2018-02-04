What time is Super Bowl halftime?

More interested in 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show than the actual game, but wondering when it starts?

Don't worry, we got you.

Super Bowl LII takes place Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to Bloomberg's 2012 report that looked at Super Bowl broadcasts over two decades, the average game is about three hours and 35 minutes. The Super Bowl takes longer than an average game because of halftime. So hypothetically, the game will end around 10:05 p.m., if this is still the case.

The first half will typically take an hour and a half, so that puts halftime around 8 p.m. ET.

The New York Times published an article in 2016 looking at taxi patterns during the Super Bowl, and halftime always fell around 8 p.m. in the three years examined.

But your best bet is to keep the game on, or at least keep looking at your social media feeds.