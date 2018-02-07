Eagles Fan Steals Seat From Super Bowl Stadium

Eagles fan steals chair from Super Bowl stadium

By Associated Press
February 07, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Operators of the Minneapolis stadium that hosted the Super Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium, have some seats to replace, including one taken by a Philadelphia Eagles fan who was spotted with a stolen seat at the airport.

Video of the fan with his purple seat at the stadium's coat check had generated about 185,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday morning.

A traveler later snapped a photo of the man with his seat souvenir strapped to his carry-on suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says its security team is investigating the theft.

Besides the stolen seat, the agency says a number of damaged seats will be repaired or replaced immediately. Zak Fick, a Vikings fan in attendance, told the Star Tribune he saw Eagles fans breaking three seats following Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory.

