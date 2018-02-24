The Jaguars and quarterback Blake Bortles have reportedly agreed to a multi-year extension, per multiple reporters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the $54 million deal is through 2020, and it's worth up to $66.5 million in incentives and $26.5 million is guaranteed.

ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the two sides were working on a deal.

Bortles has been in Jacksonville since 2014, and he had a five-year rookie contract through 2018. The Jaguars had picked up his $19 team option.

Bortles finished the 2017 season with 3,687 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns.