Report: Jaguars, Blake Bortles Finalize 3-Year, $54M Extension

The Jaguars and quarterback Blake Bortles have reportedly agreed to a multi-year extension.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 24, 2018

The Jaguars and quarterback Blake Bortles have reportedly agreed to a multi-year extension, per multiple reporters. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the $54 million deal is through 2020, and it's worth up to $66.5 million in incentives and $26.5 million is guaranteed. 

ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the two sides were working on a deal. 

Bortles has been in Jacksonville since 2014, and he had a five-year rookie contract through 2018. The Jaguars had picked up his $19 team option. 

Bortles finished the 2017 season with 3,687 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns. He's been in Jacksonville since 2014. 

