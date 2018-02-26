Report: NFL Competition Committee Revising The Catch Rule, Definition

Maybe the NFL competition committee will clear up the definition of a catch

By Chris Chavez
February 26, 2018

The controversial NFL catch rule may see some changes as the competition committee is meeting in Indianapolis to revise the rule, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Language in the rule could be changed so that it matches up with the role instant replay has changed in defining what is a catch.

The rule was criticized often throughout the past season for its controversial conclusions. One of the most notable plays that came under fire was a touchdown scored by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James that was overturned in a regular season loss to the New England Patriots.

An owners meeting will take place next month, where Schefter reports there may be “some kind of change with added clarity.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously voiced his concern over the rule.

