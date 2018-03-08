The NFL has deemed a question asked to Derrius Guice about his sexuality at the NFL combine "completely inappropriate," though the league stopped short of committing to penalizing the person or team who asked it.

Guice, a former LSU running back who is a projected first-round pick, told USA Today that he was asked whether he likes men and if his mother "sells herself."

“A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter.”

This is not the first time a combine participant was asked about his sexuality at the scouting combine. Two years ago, Giants cornerback Eli Apple said he was asked about his sexuality by the Falcons. In that instance, commissioner Roger Goodell said he spoke with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and the coach who asked the question but did not punish either.

No openly gay player has ever played in a regular-season NFL game. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted in 2014 but he never appeared in a regular-season game.