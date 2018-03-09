Report: Browns to Trade for WR Jarvis Landry

The Browns will acquire Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins in exchange for two draft picks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both picks will not be in the first- or second-round.

Earlier this week, Landry signed a non-exclusive franchise tender worth $16 million. That allowed the team to explore trade options for the 25-year-old, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

Cleveland is reportedly discussing a contract extension with Landry to ensure he stays in Cleveland past the one year the franchise tag guarantees.

A second-round pick out of LSU in the 2014 draft, Landry has excelled as a sure-handed possession receiver in his first four seasons in the league. Landry has the NFL record for most receptions in the first four years of a career with 400—the next closest is Anquan Boldin, with 342—and led the league with 112 catches, to go along with 986 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, in 2017.

He eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in 2015 and 2016, and the only players to have more receptions since Landry entered the league are Antonio Brown (471) and Julio Jones (411).