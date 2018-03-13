Plenty of teams are looking to upgrade under center this offseason, and the Broncos are reportedly the first team to nab one through free agency.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Vikings quarterback Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday.

The six-year veteran picked the perfect time for a career year before cashing in during free agency. He threw 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 2017 after taking over for an injured Sam Bradford. Keenum sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game by throwing a miraculous game-winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs against the Saints in the Divisional Round.

In Denver, poor quarterback play doomed the Broncos last season as the team stumbled to a 5-11 record, its worst campaign since 2010. The Broncos also hold the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and now have the flexibility to trade down with a team desperate for a quarterback (see: Bills) or can still decide to take a young arm to groom for the future.

This move stirs the pot even more for the Vikings to land a big-name quarterback like Kirk Cousins or even a Hail Mary attempt in Drew Brees. There are sure to be more dominoes to fall in the quarterback free-agent frenzy that will officially begin on Wednesday.