The Jets are signing former Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth approximately $15 million per year.

The 28-year-old has played six seasons with the Rams. He had 65 tackles and two interceptions last season.

The Jets also plan on signing former Browns running back Isaiah Crowell to a three-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He's earned 3,118 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in four seasons.