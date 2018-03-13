Jimmy Graham plans to sign a three-year contract with the Packers when the new league year opens on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

In a corresponding move, Green Bay is also releasing Jordy Nelson, according to Schefter.

Graham, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks, where he was second on the team in targets and receptions last season. He had 57 catches for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017 and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

Graham gives Aaron Rodgers and the Packers another talented pass-catcher to pair with Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison. The other tight ends on the Green Bay roster—Lance Kendricks, Richard Rodgers and Emanuel Byrd—combined for 32 receptions last season.