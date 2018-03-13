The Packers will release wide receiver Jordy Nelson, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nelson, 32, would have had a cap hit of $12.5 million for the upcoming season, as he still had one-year left on the four-year, $39 million deal he signed with Green Bay prior to the 2015 season. By cutting Nelson, who was one of Aaron Rodgers's favorite targets over the years, the Packers save more than $10 million in cap space.

Nelson had a bit of a down year last season as Rodgers played in just seven games and Brett Hundley was inconsistent upon replacing him. Nelson had 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns last season, while he managed at least 85 catches, 1,250 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the previous three full seasons he played. (He missed the entire 2015 season due to injury.)

For his career, Nelson has 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. He was one of the league's most productive receivers from 2014-16. A second-round pick out of Kansas State in the 2008 draft, Nelson has spent the entirety of his 10-year career in Green Bay.

It's the second major roster move Green Bay has made on Tuesday; earlier in the day, Schefter reported that the team would sign five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal.

