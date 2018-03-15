Saints, Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Dies At 90

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson has died at 90 years old, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Benson was hospitalized with the flu on Feb. 16. The team says that he passed away with his wife, Gayle Marie Benson, at his side at Ochsner Medical Center.

Benson bought the Saints in 1985 when investors were looking to move the team to Jacksonville. Under his leadership, the team has made the playoffs 11 times and won one Super Bowl.

He bought the New Orleans Hornets for more than $330 million in 2012 before they became the Pelicans.

The team will announce plans for public visitation and a funeral soon.