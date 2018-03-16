The Vikings have reached an agreement with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Richardson, 27, played last season with the Seahawks after spending the first four years of his career with the Jets. He was traded before last season for Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick. Richardson had one sack last season (a career low), one forced fumble and the first interception of his career.

A first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013, Richardson burst onto the scene by winning the defensive rookie of the year award that season. The next year, he was named to his lone Pro Bowl thanks to an eight-sack season.

On Friday, Minnesota officially announced the signing of this year's prized free agent, Kirk Cousins. The quarterback signed a three-year, fully guaranteed deal for $84 million.

Richardson joins a defense that was one of the NFL's best last season. Minnesota was second in both passing defense (192.4) and rushing defense (83.6) and first overall in total defense and scoring defense (15.8 points per game).

Richardson has appeared in 73 games over his five-year career and has a total of 19 sacks, 169 tackles and six forced fumbles over that period.