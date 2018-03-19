Report: Redskins QB Alex Smith Signs Extension; To Make $40 Million in 2018

Alex Smith will make $40 million this season after signing contract extension with the Redskins

By Scooby Axson
March 19, 2018

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the team last week, reports NFL.com.

Smith will make $40 million this upcoming season, which includes a $27 million signing bonus, according to the report. 

The deal also includes $71 million in guarantees for injury, meaning Smith is under contract for five years and $111 million.

Smith made $10.8 million in base salary last season.

He was traded in January for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

The 33-year-old Smith led the NFL in passer rating (104.7) this season and set career-highs in passing yards (4,042) and touchdowns (26) while throwing just five interceptions.

In 12 seasons, Smith has a 88-62-1 record as a starting quarterback.

