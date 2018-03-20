Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested in Los Angeles after a bizarre dispute with his brother Cayleb, a Vikings practice squad player, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to 7EWN that Jones was arrested and charged with damaged to property, a felony, and that bail had been set at $20,000.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," the Bills said in an official statement. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

TMZ posted a video purporting to show a naked Jones engaged in an argument with his brother, during which he tells him that he is going to "fight for Jesus." The man appearing to be Jones then wrestles away and begins running, at which point a woman begins screaming in terror.

Warning: The video below contains material that could be considered NSFW

According to TMZ, Jones was running toward his brother's girlfriend's apartment. At some point, Jones reportedly kicked his foot through a glass window and was talked out of jumping out of the 30th-story window by Cayleb.

TMZ reports that he is being held in a medical ward of a Los Angeles County Jail.

Jones, 22, had 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2017. The Bills selected Jones in the second round of the 2017 draft out of East Carolina.