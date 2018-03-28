The New York Giants have asked for at least two first-round draft picks in return for Odell Beckham Jr. although the team has said that it is not shopping the wide receiver, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that this does not mean that the Giants will be able to receive that or have come close to it. The Giants may not even trade Beckham.

Giants owner John Mara has made several comments that indicate no player on the roster is untouchable but Beckham is not on the trading block. General manager Dave Gettleman told reporters that "You don't quit on talent" in regards to all the trade rumors.

Beckham is slated to make $8.5 million this season on the fifth-year option year of his rookie contract.

Beckham has been at the center of some controversy during the offseason after a video surfaced of him and a woman in bed with a pizza, a brown cigarette and an undetermined powdery white substance.