Today is April Fools' Day, or better yet the day athletes show their ultimate corny personalities by posting April Fools' jokes that are so bad (or good) that no one in their right mind will believe them.

The athletes and some internet trolls are definitely having a busy day, with putting their time and effort showing off some impressive Photoshop skills in attempts to trick...someone.

Here are the some of the best of the worst, including a fake Tom Brady retirement announcement.

Giants have traded WR Odell Beckham to the 49ers for a 2018 2nd round draft pick and a 2019 1st round draft pick, per source.

Odell is a 49er. — Adam Schefter (@49ersHub) April 1, 2018