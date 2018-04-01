Former New York Jets and Giants quarterback Geno Smith has reached an agreement to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Smith visited with the Chargers on Thursday and then also met with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith and Cardale Jones will serve as the back up options for Philip Rivers.

Smith served as Eli Manning's back-up with the Giants last year but was promoted to the starting role due to the Giants' struggles.

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft by the New York Jets and threw for 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his four years with the Jets. He finished last season with one touchdown and 212 yards in two games played.