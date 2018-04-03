Report: NFL Investigating Leaked Photo of Titans' New Uniforms

The NFL is investigating the source of a photograph that potentially shows the Titans' new home jersey, The Tennessean reports.

The photo of navy blue Marcus Mariota jersey was posted by UNISWAG on Monday night and immediately began circulating online.

Apparently the retail version of the @Titans navy jersey has leaked.



What do you think?#uniswag pic.twitter.com/ee5F6fjF2m — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) April 3, 2018

An NFL spokesperson "declined to comment on the photo" when contacted by the Tennessean and did not provide information about the potential for leaks once the product is shipped to retail outlets. The Titans did not respond to a request for comment.

The NFL’s uniform contract with Nike, which began in 2012, was extended last week for another eight years.

The Titans are expected to continue with their plans to release their new uniforms on Wednesday night during a special show on Lower Broadway that features a performance from popular country band, Florida Georgia Line.

Tennessee finished 9-7 last season and won one game in the NFL playoffs before losing to the Patriots in the Divisional Round.