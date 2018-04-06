The Patriots have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news comes two days after the Patriots traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams. Cooks was entering the final year on his rookie contract, where the Patriots could have retained him for 2019 for a $16 million franchise tag or a multi-year deal.

The Patriots also lost wide receiver Danny Amendola to free agency.

Matthews spent 2017 with the Bills, where he had one touchdown and 282 yards in 10 games. Matthews played for the Eagles from 2014-2017 after they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.