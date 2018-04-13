Free-Agent QB Mark Sanchez Suspended Four Games for Violating PED Policy

The NFL suspended free-agent quarterback Mark Sanchez on Friday for four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 13, 2018

The 31 year-old responded with a statement on Instagram.

In it, Sanchez says he "was blindsided by the news and I want to say unequivocally that I have never cheated or attempted to gain a competitive advantage by using a banned performance enhancing substance."

He said he's taken 73 drug tests throughout his nine-year career in the NFL and has taken the same regimen of supplements the past five years without issue. He says he was tested both before and after the positive test, and those came back clean.

However, Sanchez said he accepts responsibility.

A post shared by Mark Sanchez (@mark_sanchez) on

The former No. 5 overall pick by the Jets spent the 2017 season with the Bears, but didn't play. His last game was for the Cowboys in 2016.

He has a career 37–35 record with 15,219 passing yards, 86 touchdowns and 86 interceptions.

