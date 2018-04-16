The Denver Broncos cut running CJ Anderson on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

The move will free up $4.5 million in salary cap space.

Anderson signed a four-year, $18 million contract he signed in 2016 and was cut after attempts to trade him failed, NFL.com reports.

Anderson was the team's leading rusher last season, totaling 1,007 yards with three touchdowns and also had 28 catches for 224 yards with a touchdown.

He was the first Broncos runner in four years to top the 1,000–yard barrier.

In five seasons in Denver, the 27-year-old Anderson had 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Anderson's release leaves Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson as the only running backs on the roster.