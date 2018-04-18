New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has not committed to playing this upcoming season, as people around him are speculating if he will suit up for his 19th season, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Because Brady has yet to comment about his playing future, some believe that the three-time MVP might retire. Career backup Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback on the roster heading into next week's draft.

According to the report, a source told Schefter that he would bet Brady would be "playing football for the foreseeable future," but admitted they didn't know if Brady would quit playing.

Brady turns 41 in August, but his 2017 season was one of his best of his career.

Brady completed 66% of his passes for a league–leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has previously said he would like to play into his mid-40s.