The New York Giants released receiver Brandon Marshall after just one season, GM Dave Gettleman announced on Thursday.

The move will reportedly open up $5.1 million in cap space, and comes after Marshall played in just five games before a season-ending ankle injury in his first year with the Giants.

The Giants signed the six-time Pro Bowler to a two-year, $11 million deal last offseason, but he struggled with just 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns. Marshall confirmed the move with an Instagram video.

Amid rumors that the recently-released Dez Bryant might be interested in playing for the Giants, Gettleman was asked Thursday if the Giants had mutual interest in the wideout.

"We are interested in everybody," Gettleman responded.

The news of Marshall's release comes just a day after he told Bryant in a since-deleted Instagram post that there was "no room" on the Giants, who still have Odell Beckham, Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are also on the depth chart.

Marshall needs 41 receptions to reach 1,000 for his career, and needs 23 to tie Randy Moss for 15th-most catches in NFL history. The 12-year veteran turned 34 last month.