Report: Former NFL Offensive Lineman Evan Mathis Sells 1952 Mickey Mantle Card for $2.88 Million

A 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps rookie card in mint condition sold for $2.88 million Thursday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 20, 2018

A 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps rookie card in mint condition sold for $2.88 million Thursday night, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

According to Rovell, it's the second-highest price ever paid for a baseball card. The highest price ever paid was when a collector paid $3.12 million for a 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card in 2016. 

The Mantle card was being sold by former NFL offensive lineman Evan Mathis. It was auctioned by Heritage Auctions. 

“Just that image of the young Mickey Mantle, over the years it’s been a centerpiece of the hobby,” Mathis told The Associated Press when he decided to sell the card in March. “I guess it’s kind of like the Mona Lisa of the sports card world.”

According to The Associated Press, it is one of six versions of the card to have been rated a Mint 9 by Professional Sports Authenticator, while three others have earned a Mint 10 rating. 

The Mantle card has become rarer as time has passed. Rovell reported the card could be had for $3,330 in 1988.

Mathis told The Associated Press he sold the card to free up funds for a new house. 

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, earning two Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl win. 

