Report: Patriots Expect Brady, Gronkowski to Play in 2018

Brady and Gronk's retirement on hold? Patriots reportedly expect both to play next season.

By Scooby Axson
April 22, 2018

The New England Patriots are expecting quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to play next season, reports Pro Football Talk.

Brady hasn't said whether he will play in a 19th season, while Gronkowski has been just as quiet about his plans.

Neither player participated in the team's voluntary workouts last week.

Brady won his third MVP last season after completing 66% of his passes for a league–leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns. He will turn 41 in August.

The 28-year–old Gronkowski played in 14 games in 2017, catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. He is due $8 million in base salary and set to make $9 million for the 2019 season.

The Patriots opening the season Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans.

